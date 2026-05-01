Mitchell Santner suffers grade three ACL shoulder injury: Details here

Injury specifics

Santner to miss these NZ matches

The severity of Santner's injury has been confirmed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC), which has classified it as a grade three ACL shoulder injury. This means the Kiwi white-ball captain will miss the one-off Test against Ireland and the first Test against England. Santner consulted with a specialist after returning to New Zealand this week, and fresh scans revealed the extent of damage to his shoulder.