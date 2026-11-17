DC release Mitchell Starc ahead of IPL 2027: Here's why
What's the story
Veteran Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has decided to skip the Indian Premier League 2027 season. The left-arm pacer wants to focus on his national commitments ahead of Australia's international schedule and the 2027 ODI World Cup. Following his withdrawal, Delhi Capitals released the pacer to free up their purse. The franchise bought the 36-year-old Aussie pacer for ₹11.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Impact
Starc's absence leaves a void in DC's bowling attack
Starc's decision not to play IPL 2027 has left a void in the pace attack of Delhi Capitals.
The Australian fast bowler is known for his international experience and ability to make an impact with both the new ball and in death overs.
Now, the franchise will have to look for another overseas fast bowler to fill this gap, possibly using the mini-auction as an opportunity.
Career highlights
Starc has played for 3 IPL franchises
Starc has played for three IPL franchises during his career: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals.
He was part of an IPL-winning team in 2024 when KKR lifted the trophy after he took 17 wickets that season.
Overall, he has 76 wickets from 58 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.78 (4W: 3, 5W: 1).
Past decisions
Starc has previously missed the IPL
This is not the first time Starc has missed the IPL due to national commitments.
He had previously skipped the tournament in 2016 due to a foot fracture and in 2017 to manage his workload.
In 2018, he was ruled out by a leg injury after being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders at the auction.
He also missed out on IPL 2022 due to bio-bubble fatigue and pulled out midway through the 2025 season over international scheduling and security concerns.
In 2024, Starc played his first IPL game in nearly nine years.