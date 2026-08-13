Mitchell Starc becomes most successful left-arm bowler in Test history

With his latest achievement, Starc has also matched Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev on the all-time Test wicket-takers' list.

In his illustrious career, Kapil took 434 wickets from 131 Tests.

The left-arm pacer is now just six scalps away from breaking into the top 10 of all-time Test wicket-takers' list.

South Africa's Dale Steyn is currently 10th with 439 wickets from 93 Tests.