Ashes: Starc traps Stokes yet again, equals Ashwin's feat 

After a long wait of 14 years, England have finally broken their Australian jinx with a historic victory in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, England's chase of 175 runs was far from smooth as they lost six wickets during the course. The fourth innings saw Aussie pace talisman Mitchell Starc trap England captain Ben Stokes for the 13th time in Test cricket. Here are further details.

Match highlights Starc traps Stokes with a back-of-a-length delivery Chasing a target of 175 on a tricky pitch, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley gave England their best opening stand of the series with a partnership of 51. They were placed at 158/5 when skipper Stokes arrived to bat. However, he could only manage two runs of nine balls. He went for a big hit against a back-of-a-length delivery from Starc, but could only manage to edge it to wicket-keeper Alex Carey, who took a flying catch.

Battle Starc goes par with Ashwin As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has now trapped Stokes 13 times across 29 innings as the latter has just managed 225 runs in this battle at 17.3. The former has now equaled India's Ravichandran Ashwin as the bowler to dismiss Stokes the most times in Test cricket. Meanwhile, seven of Stokes's dismissals against Starc have been recorded Down Under - the most for any bowler. In the ongoing series, Starc dismissed the southpaw for the fourth time.