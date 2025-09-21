Mithun Manhas emerges as front-runner for BCCI president post: Report

Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas has emerged as the front-runner for the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) . As per Cricbuzz, the decision will be announced on Sunday morning, just hours before the deadline to file nominations. Raghuram Bhatt, a former Indian Test cricketer and another contender for the position, is expected to arrive in Mumbai on Sunday to file his nomination.

Election details Manhas nominated by JKCA Manhas, who had a successful 18-year-long domestic career from 1998 to 2016, has been nominated by the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for the September 28 election and Annual General Meeting (AGM). Despite high-profile contenders like Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh, Manhas has emerged as a strong candidate. A source present at a recent meeting in Delhi revealed that there's a 90% chance of Manhas being chosen as president.

Strategic discussions Final discussions to take place on Sunday morning The meeting in New Delhi on Saturday was attended by key decision-makers, including BCCI office-bearers and former officials. They discussed potential office-bearers ahead of the September 28 elections. While Bhatt may join the apex council, Arun Dhumal is likely to continue as IPL chairman. The final round of discussions will take place on Sunday morning before nominations close in the afternoon.