MLC 2026: LA Knight Riders introduce new home ground 

The Knight Riders Group, which owns cricket franchises across T20 leagues, has announced the official home ground for its Major League Cricket side, Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR). The venue, named the Knight Riders Cricket Field, is located at Fairplex in Pomona, California. Notably, LAKR will play some of their MLC 2026 matches at this venue. Here are further details.

Strategic move Knight Riders Group's strategic move As stated by the Knight Riders group in a press statement, the establishment of the Knight Riders Cricket Field is part of a larger strategy by the Knight Riders Group. The company hopes to make this venue a focal point for cricket in the United States. This is a significant step considering that no MLC team has had an official home ground in the tournament's three-year history.

Tournament history LAKR's previous MLC experience In the previous MLC seasons, matches were hosted in different cities. According to ESPNcricinfo, last season saw nine games in Oakland, 12 in Dallas, and nine more in Lauderhill before returning to Dallas for the playoffs. The 2026 edition is scheduled for June-July. And LAKR, who haven't even reached the MLC's third round, eye their maiden title.

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Owner's vision Shah Rukh Khan's statement on new venue Shah Rukh Khan, the Knight Riders Sports co-owner, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venue. He said, "The USA is a great sporting market with passionate fans, and we hope this field becomes a place where people come together to celebrate the game and support the team." He added that he was looking forward to this new chapter for the Knight Riders in Los Angeles.

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