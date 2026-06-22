MLC: Rovman Powell hammers five sixes in an over
What's the story
Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) cruised to their second consecutive victory in the ongoing 2026 Major League Cricket (MLC), defeating Seattle Orcas by a massive 81 runs in Dallas. The match took place on Sunday and was largely dominated by West Indian players. Batting first, LAKR set a target of 197 runs for the Orcas, who were bowled out for just 115 in 15.3 overs. Rovman Powell starred in the game, having struck five sixes in an over.
Match highlights
Powell powers Los Angeles Knight Riders
LAKR's innings was led by Andre Fletcher's 40 and Powell's fireworks. Batting at five, Powell contributed with a blistering 37 runs off just 13 balls. His knock was laced with five sixes and a solitary four. Powell's efforts helped LAKR post a total of 196/10 in their 20 allotted overs. However, the West Indies dasher missed out on hitting six maximums in an over.
Sixes!
Powell's mayhem against Shanaka
Seattle Orcas's Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka had no idea what was coming his way in the 17th over. Powell opened his account with a six off Shanaka's slower short ball, sending it over deep mid-wicket. He then hit another towering six over long-on before completing a hat-trick of sixes on the third ball of the over. He hit another over long-off on the fourth ball of the over, and even managed to hit a full-toss over long-on for his fifth six.
Information
What happened on the sixth ball?
The stadium erupted as fans witnessed history being made right before their eyes. However, Shanaka's clever change of pace on the last ball proved too much for Powell, who was caught by Otniel Bartman at short third-man.
Stats
Powell owns over 400 T20 sixes
Powell has now got to 416 maximums across 344 games in the T20 format, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 6,274 at 25.81 (SR: 141.27). 12 of his sixes have come in nine MLC matches. He is also the batter with the most T20I sixes for West Indies (156). In the Caribbean Premier League, the dasher has hit 136 sixes.