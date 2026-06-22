MLC: Rovman Powell hammers five sixes in an over

Sixes!

Powell's mayhem against Shanaka

Seattle Orcas's Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka had no idea what was coming his way in the 17th over. Powell opened his account with a six off Shanaka's slower short ball, sending it over deep mid-wicket. He then hit another towering six over long-on before completing a hat-trick of sixes on the third ball of the over. He hit another over long-off on the fourth ball of the over, and even managed to hit a full-toss over long-on for his fifth six.