Moeen Ali reverses retirement, signs with Yorkshire for T20 Blast

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has reversed his domestic cricket retirement and joined Yorkshire for this year's T20 Blast. The move comes as a surprise as the 38-year-old had announced his retirement from domestic cricket after last season's Vitality Blast. This will be Ali's third stint after Worcestershire and Warwickshire. His return also paves the way for his participation in the Hundred, with Ali set to enter the upcoming player auction after missing last season's tournament.

Player statement Moeen Ali's response to joining Yorkshire Expressing his excitement over the new chapter, Ali said, "I'm delighted to be joining Yorkshire for the Blast. It's a huge club with a proud history, but what really appeals to me is where the team is heading." He further added, "There's a lot of talent in the squad, and the chance to work with Anthony [McGrath, head coach] and help push the group forward is exciting for me."

Career highlights A look at Ali's T20 career According to ESPNcricinfo, Ali has played 420 T20s, scoring 7,792 runs at an average of 23.61 and a strike rate of 136.46. The off-spinner has also taken 271 wickets at an average of nearly 25. After retiring from international cricket in September 2024, he continued to play on the circuit for various franchise tournaments, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

