Lord's Test: Mohammad Abbas decimates England with four-wicket haul
What's the story
Pakistan's fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has put his team in a commanding position in the second Test match against England at Lord's. Abbas took four wickets, including that of England captain Joe Root, as the Brits were all out for 290 while batting first. Each of Abbas's four wickets came on Day 1 as the visitors took the early honors. Here we decode the pacer's performance and stats.
Match details
Abbas rattles England's top order
After Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first, Abbas made the most of the overcast conditions.
He struck with the last ball of his sixth over, dismissing Emilio Gay for eight runs.
Ben Duckett (17), the other England opener, was then trapped lbw by Abbas after a review.
The experienced pacer also dismissed Root for four, leaving England reeling at 36/3 at one stage.
Jofra Archer (14) was Abbas's final victim.
Meanwhile, fifties from Jordan Cox (55) and Jamie Smith (61) powered the hosts.
Stats
Seventh Test four-fer for Abbas
Abbas's 20 overs in the innings resulted in 73 runs and four wickets (3 maidens).
This was his seventh four-fer in Tests, as he also boasts as many five-wicket hauls (10wm: 1).
The pacer now owns 123 wickets from 32 matches (56 innings) at an average of 22.69.
20 of his wickets have come across seven Tests against England at 23.60.
Each of his three four-fers against England has come across as many innings at Lord's.
He claimed two such hauls in the 2018 affair.
FC milestone
Abbas races to 900 First-Class wickets
With his second strike in the game, Abbas completed the milestone of 900 First-Class wickets.
Playing his 222nd First-Class match (393 innings), Abbas has completed 902 wickets at a jaw-dropping average of around 20, as per Cricinfo.
The last of his 57 five-wicket hauls was recorded against West Indies in Tarouba last month.
The 36-year-old veteran right-arm pacer has also claimed 36 four-fers. He also owns 14 match hauls of 10 wickets.