Lord's Test: Mohammad Abbas decimates England with four-wicket haul 

After Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first, Abbas made the most of the overcast conditions.

He struck with the last ball of his sixth over, dismissing Emilio Gay for eight runs.

Ben Duckett (17), the other England opener, was then trapped lbw by Abbas after a review.

The experienced pacer also dismissed Root for four, leaving England reeling at 36/3 at one stage.

Jofra Archer (14) was Abbas's final victim.

Meanwhile, fifties from Jordan Cox (55) and Jamie Smith (61) powered the hosts.