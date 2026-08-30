Lord's Test: Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas enters Honours Board with fifer
What's the story
Pakistan bowler Mohammad Abbas made the prestigious Lord's Honours Board after taking a five-wicket haul against England. Abbas's 5/57 helped Pakistan bowl out England for 208 in the second innings on Day 4. Despite Abbas's stellar performance, Pakistan face a daunting target of 389 runs to win the match and level the three-match series. Here are the key stats.
Wickets
Abbas shines in second innings
Abbas's first wicket in the second innings came on Day 3 when he dismissed Emilio Gay (31). Harry Brook and Jamie Smith were his next victims.
In the 50th over, Abbas removed Dan Lawrence, who scored a 70-ball 54.
Abbas, who also dismissed Ollie Robinson, was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers, taking 22-3-57-5.
In the first innings, the right-arm pacer took 4/73 as England managed 290 in 66.4 overs.
Milestone
Abbas in elite club
According to Cricinfo, Abbas became the fifth bowler to record a Test fifer for Pakistan at Lord's.
Overall, this was his eighth five-wicket haul in the format. He has raced to 128 wickets from 32 Tests at an average of 22.25.
Abbas now has 25 wickets from seven Tests against England, all away from home, at an average of 22.25. This was his maiden Test fifer against England.
Information
Career-best figures against England
Abbas concluded the Lord's Test with 9/130, his career-best match figures against England in the format. The Pakistan seamer has taken 10 wickets in a Test only once - 10/95 against Australia.
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Abbas races to 907 wickets in First-Class cricket
Earlier in the match's 1st innings, Abbas completed 900 wickets in First-Class cricket. With nine scalps in this contest, he now has 907 wickets from 222 matches (394 innings) at an average of 19-plus. He picked up his 58th five-wicket haul in FC cricket.