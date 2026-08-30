Lord's Test: Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas enters Honours Board with fifer

Abbas's first wicket in the second innings came on Day 3 when he dismissed Emilio Gay (31). Harry Brook and Jamie Smith were his next victims.

In the 50th over, Abbas removed Dan Lawrence, who scored a 70-ball 54.

Abbas, who also dismissed Ollie Robinson, was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers, taking 22-3-57-5.

In the first innings, the right-arm pacer took 4/73 as England managed 290 in 66.4 overs.