Mohammad Ali claims three-fer versus England in Lord's Test: Stats 

Abbas's brilliance with the new ball reduced the home team to 36/3.

Jordan Cox (55) and Harry Brook (15) then added 41 runs in an attempt to rescue the hosts.

Ali cut short the partnership by trapping the latter. Cox was involved in another vital stand with Jamie Smith (61).

This 67-run partnership was also broken when Smith fell to Ali. Two balls later, the pacer also got rid of Ollie Robinson (0).