Mohammad Ali claims three-fer versus England in Lord's Test: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan's pace attack shone in the first innings of the second Test against England at Lord's, bowling the hosts out for 290. The English team was dented by the likes of Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ali, who shared seven wickets between them. While Abbas's four-fer headlined England's misery, Ali also claimed three wickets. Here we look at the latter's performance and stats.
Match details
Ali claims vital wickets
Abbas's brilliance with the new ball reduced the home team to 36/3.
Jordan Cox (55) and Harry Brook (15) then added 41 runs in an attempt to rescue the hosts.
Ali cut short the partnership by trapping the latter. Cox was involved in another vital stand with Jamie Smith (61).
This 67-run partnership was also broken when Smith fell to Ali. Two balls later, the pacer also got rid of Ollie Robinson (0).
Bowling highlights
A look at his stats
Ali picked up three scalps for 86 runs from 22 overs. He also bowled a couple of maidens.
The pacer, who could only strike once in the series opener, now has 19 wickets across eight Tests at 41.10, as per Cricinfo.
This includes a four-fer. Coming to his First-Class numbers, the 33-year-old now has 257 wickets from 70 matches at 25-plus (4W: 14, 5W: 12).