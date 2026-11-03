Mohammad Amir confirms he won't register for IPL auction
What's the story
Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has confirmed that he will not be participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The 34-year-old left-arm pacer, who has recently become a British citizen, ruled out the possibility of entering one of the richest and most popular T20 leagues in the world. "No, I'm not [registering for the auction]," Amir said from Dubai, as per Cricbuzz.
Citizenship implications
Amir's British citizenship and IPL speculation
Amir's recent acquisition of British citizenship had led to speculations about his potential participation in the IPL auction.
This was because players from Pakistan have been banned from playing in the league.
However, despite these speculations, Amir has now confirmed that he won't be entering the auction for IPL 2027, which is set to take place on December 16.
Auction details
Registration window for IPL auction
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced that players interested in participating in the IPL auction could register through their respective overseas boards.
The registration window will close on November 23.
Amir, who now plays as a domestic player in England, could have registered through the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Other leagues
Amir registers for Afghanistan Premier League player draft
Despite his decision not to enter the IPL auction, Amir has shown interest in playing in other leagues.
He recently registered for the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) player draft as a UK national.
This move indicates that while he may not be looking at the IPL, he is still keen on exploring opportunities in other cricketing events around the world.
With 440 wickets across 378 games at 22.72, Amir is among the most successful pacers in T20 history.