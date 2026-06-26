Mohammad Amir signs for T20 Blast as British citizen
What's the story
Former Pakistan pace sensation Mohammad Amir has signed a contract with Notts Outlaws for the remainder of the T20 Blast 2026. The move comes after Amir acquired British citizenship, allowing him to join as a domestic player. Nottinghamshire confirmed the signing on Thursday, announcing that the 34-year-old would be available for the rest of this season's Blast campaign and any potential knockout matches if they qualify.
Career highlights
Amir's T20 journey
Amir, who made a name for himself as a teenage prodigy, has been a key player in Pakistan's cricketing history. He was instrumental in Pakistan's victories at the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy. After being embroiled in the infamous spot-fixing controversy, the left-arm pacer has also built an impressive T20 record. He currently has 425 wickets in 364 T20s at an average of 22.64 and an economy rate of 7.36, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Strategic move
British passport opens up new opportunities
The Outlaws currently sit near the top of the North Group and are hoping that Amir's wealth of experience will bolster their title challenge. "As a British passport holder, Amir will not be counted as an overseas player for the duration of his stay at Trent Bridge," said the club. This means he can participate in all matches without taking up an overseas slot in county cricket.
Past performances
Amir has previously played county cricket
Amir is no stranger to English conditions, having previously played for several counties. "I'm really excited to have joined Notts. I've heard lots of good things about this club," said Amir after joining the Outlaws. Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores, who had worked with Amir at Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), praised the fast bowler. He said, "This is not the first time I've been lucky enough to work with Mo, as our paths crossed in the PSL when I coached Karachi Kings."
Information
Amir's international career
In 2024, Amir reversed his retirement from international cricket to play the ICC T20 World Cup. However, that was his last stint with the national side. Overall, Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is for Pakistan.