Mohammad Amir signs for T20 Blast as British citizen

Past performances

Amir has previously played county cricket

Amir is no stranger to English conditions, having previously played for several counties. "I'm really excited to have joined Notts. I've heard lots of good things about this club," said Amir after joining the Outlaws. Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores, who had worked with Amir at Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), praised the fast bowler. He said, "This is not the first time I've been lucky enough to work with Mo, as our paths crossed in the PSL when I coached Karachi Kings."