Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz under investigation for failed drug test

Nawaz, the spin-bowling all-rounder, has represented Pakistan in 98 T20Is, 44 ODIs, and six Tests. He has over 100 wickets at an average of 20.88 in the shortest format. His last Test appearance came in 2022. Having played all seven matches for Pakistan in the 2026 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, Nawaz scored 15 runs and took seven wickets.

Deal details

Nawaz to miss T20 Blast

Two weeks ago, the PCB had announced that Nawaz had been given a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to feature for Surrey in England's T20 Blast. Surrey was expected to announce his signing this week, but according to ESPNcricinfo, the deal has "fallen through" due to Nawaz's positive drug test result. The club declined to comment on the matter, while the ICC also refrained from commenting.