Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin ruled out of Asian Games: Details
What's the story
Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the ongoing 20th Asian Games due to a right hamstring injury. The injury was sustained during a practice session on September 19, when he complained of pain while bowling. A physical examination and MRI later confirmed the extent of the damage, national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a statement.
Recovery timeline
Saifuddin will need 3 weeks to recover
Khan added that Saifuddin will need around three weeks of rehabilitation to fully recover from the injury.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already informed the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) about his unavailability for the Asian Games.
A replacement for Saifuddin will be announced by BCB, pending approval from the Games authority.
Recent matches
Saifuddin's last appearance for Bangladesh
Saifuddin was last seen in action during the A series against South Africa, where he played one unofficial Test and two one-day matches.
His last appearance for the Bangladesh national team was on their tour to Zimbabwe in July.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh is scheduled to play their fourth quarter-final match in the Asian Games on September 29.
Information
Saifuddin has over 50 T20I caps
Saifuddin's ouster can be a major dent to Bangladesh's plans. Across 51 T20Is so far, he has scored 304 runs while striking at 122.58. The pacer has claimed 57 wickets in these matches at an economy of 8.56.