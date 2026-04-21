Mohammed Shami has clocked these numbers versus RR in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The high-octane clash is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Eyes will be on star LSG pacer Mohammed Shami, who has looked in great rhythm this season. On this note, let's dissect his stats against RR.

Stats A bowling average of 24.95 As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami has returned with 20 wickets across 15 IPL matches against the Royals. He averages a fine 24.95 as his economy rate in this regard is 8.78. The tally includes three three-wicket hauls, with his best figures being 3/21. There have also been three instances of the pacer going wicket-less against the Men in Pink.

Information Dominance against Riyan Parag Shami has enjoyed operating against RR skipper Riyan Parag in the past. The pacer has trapped him thrice across five IPL meetings, conceding just 21 runs from 17 balls. As Parag has been enduring a lean patch this season, Shami would want to extend his dominance against him.

Advertisement