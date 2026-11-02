Unofficial Test: Mohammed Siraj claims four-fer vs NZ-A

Siraj made the new ball talk and dismissed in-form opener Rhys Mariu (4) cheaply.

From 13/3, Matthew Boyle (110) and Dean Foxcroft (93) took the team score past 200 with a double-century stand.

However, Siraj dismissed both batters to put his side back in command.

Brett Randell (5) was his last victim as the Kiwis were folded for 424/10.

Siraj finished his spell with four wickets for 118 runs in 35 overs.