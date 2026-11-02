Unofficial Test: Mohammed Siraj claims four-fer vs NZ-A
What's the story
Despite stellar bowling performances from Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj, New Zealand A managed to secure a crucial 78-run first innings lead against India A on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test in Christchurch. The hosts were bowled out for 424 runs in response to India's total of 346. This gave them a slender first innings lead of 78 runs at the break. Siraj, who is set to feature in the two-Test series against the Kiwis later this month, left a fine impact in the ongoing match.
Spell
A fine spell from Siraj
Siraj made the new ball talk and dismissed in-form opener Rhys Mariu (4) cheaply.
From 13/3, Matthew Boyle (110) and Dean Foxcroft (93) took the team score past 200 with a double-century stand.
However, Siraj dismissed both batters to put his side back in command.
Brett Randell (5) was his last victim as the Kiwis were folded for 424/10.
Siraj finished his spell with four wickets for 118 runs in 35 overs.
Stats
23rd four-wicket haul
Playing his 97th match in First-Class cricket, Siraj has now raced to a tally of 329 scalps at an average of around 27.
As per Cricinfo, this was his 23rd four-fer in the longest format. He also owns 10 five-wicket hauls.
144 of his wickets have come in 48 Test matches at an average of 29.63. This includes eight four-wicket hauls and five fifers.