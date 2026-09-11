'My body..' Siraj reflects on his Duleep Trophy final struggles
What's the story
Mohammed Siraj, the veteran Indian pacer, struggled to find his rhythm in the first innings of the Duleep Trophy final. His speeds were also down in the 125-130kph range during this period. However, he quickly got back into form in the second innings, hitting speeds close to 135kph and getting movement off a seemingly benign Chepauk pitch and in the air. "I'm purely a rhythm bowler," Siraj said after the match.
Bowling challenges
'If I'm not in sync, I can't explode...'
Siraj explained his struggles, saying, "If I'm not in sync, I can't explode through the crease."
He recalled a similar issue during Sri Lanka tour where his run-up felt disjointed.
He said some strides were too short while others were too long, breaking his flow and costing him pace.
"Every bowler's body is different, but mine doesn't handle long breaks well. A short break is fine, but in my ten-year career, I had never taken two full months off."
Training regimen
'No amount of practice can replicate match intensity'
During his two-month break, Siraj worked out in the gym and bowled occasionally.
However, Mohammed emphasized that "no amount of practice can replicate match intensity."
"It was a new experience, but a valuable learning curve for me going forward," Mohammed Siraj said.
Despite conceding 140 runs in 25 overs at an economy rate of over 5.5 in the first innings, Siraj remained undeterred by the physical toll of playing under hot conditions in Sri Lanka and Chennai.
Dedication
'When you're representing your country, you can't make excuses'
Siraj said, "But for me, it comes down to passion. When you're representing your country, you can't make excuses."
He added that he has to give every bit of his effort for his team and nation.
Even if he didn't get the wickets to show for it today, that hard work will pay off at the international level.
Improved bowling
Siraj bowled much better in the 2nd innings
Siraj fared much better in the second innings, bowling with greater control and pace despite Chepauk conditions offering little help to any sort of bowling.
He got a perfectly pitched delivery to veer away from Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran and brush his outside edge.
Siraj also challenged Ishan Kishan's outside edge from around the wicket in an incisive opening spell of 6-2-9-1.
He overall finished with 1/47 across 16 overs. In the recent Sri Lanka Test series, the pacer claimed four wickets across as many innings at 25.75.
Guidance
Mohammed Shami advises Siraj to return to core strengths
Mohammed Shami, who claimed two wickets in the Duleep Trophy final, advised Siraj to return to his core strengths.
"In the first innings, Siraj wasn't finding his natural rhythm compared to how he bowled later," Shami said.
He added, "When your run-up and rhythm are in sync, your line and length fall into place automatically."