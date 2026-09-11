'My body..' Siraj reflects on his Duleep Trophy final struggles 

Siraj explained his struggles, saying, "If I'm not in sync, I can't explode through the crease."

He recalled a similar issue during Sri Lanka tour where his run-up felt disjointed.

He said some strides were too short while others were too long, breaking his flow and costing him pace.

"Every bowler's body is different, but mine doesn't handle long breaks well. A short break is fine, but in my ten-year career, I had never taken two full months off."