Is Mohammed Siraj among India's best bowlers in away-from-home Tests? 

With Bumrah missing out, Siraj was expected to step up. However, his performance in Sri Lanka wasn't up to the mark.

He bowled fewer overs (44) across four innings and managed just four wickets.

The conditions in Sri Lanka are known to favor spinners, but given Siraj's experience and the responsibility on his shoulders, one believes he could have done better.

Moreover, Siraj's fellow pacer, Prasidh Krishna, claimed seven wickets at 24.57 in the series, while Sri Lankan seamer Asitha Fernando's 10 wickets came at an average of just 20.