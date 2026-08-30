Is Mohammed Siraj among India's best bowlers in away-from-home Tests?
What's the story
Team India missed the services of ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah during the recent two-Test series against hosts Sri Lanka. Though the team recorded a comprehensive win in Galle, they had to settle for a draw in the second and final game in Colombo. Mohammed Siraj's inability to take crucial wickets with the new ball hurt India. Despite his lackluster show in the Sri Lanka series, the experienced pacer has been sensational in away-from-home Tests. Let's take a look at his numbers outside India.
Expectations vs reality
Siraj's lack of wickets raises concerns
With Bumrah missing out, Siraj was expected to step up. However, his performance in Sri Lanka wasn't up to the mark.
He bowled fewer overs (44) across four innings and managed just four wickets.
The conditions in Sri Lanka are known to favor spinners, but given Siraj's experience and the responsibility on his shoulders, one believes he could have done better.
Moreover, Siraj's fellow pacer, Prasidh Krishna, claimed seven wickets at 24.57 in the series, while Sri Lankan seamer Asitha Fernando's 10 wickets came at an average of just 20.
Defense
Gill defends Siraj amid injury speculations
After the Colombo match, Indian captain Shubman Gill defended Siraj against a journalist's query about his possible injury.
"No, Siraj wasn't injured. When a person is playing after a long time, his last match was against Afghanistan, which was in June, so he was playing almost after a couple of months. It takes time to come back and find rhythm," Gill said at the post-match press conference.
"In the first Test also, we felt the pace was slow, but sometimes you have to play a lot before you can find your rhythm."
Numbers
Siraj only behind Bumrah
Siraj has played 29 Tests outside India, scalping 108 wickets across 55 innings at an average of 29.81, as per Cricinfo.
Among the 13 Indians with a century of Test wickets outside home, Bumrah is the only other one with a sub-30 average (20.54).
Siraj took five wickets in his only neutral Test - against Australia at The Oval. It was the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.
Information
Five fifers in away Tests
Each of Siraj's five Test fifers has come in away Test matches (2 in England and 1 each in Australia, South Africa, and West Indies). Hence, the pacer is still searching for his maiden five-wicket haul in Asia. His best innings figures in the continent read 4/40.
Feat
Siraj owns this milestone
The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India ended in a 2-2 draw.
Siraj, who finished as the highest wicket-taker of the series, featured in all five Tests and bowled a staggering 185.3 overs.
He took 23 wickets at an average of 32.43 (2 fifers).
While Siraj struck every 48.3 balls, Bumrah is the only Indian to claim 23 or more wickets in an away Test series with a better strike rate (28.3 vs Australia in 2024-25).