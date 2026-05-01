Cricket Canada names Monty Desai as national team coach

Cricket Canada has appointed Monty Desai as the head coach of its men's national team. The move comes after a series of corruption and mismanagement allegations against the organization. The decision is seen as a strategic step to build momentum and achieve greater international consistency, especially after Canada's landmark participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Vision Restoring prominence through performance and professionalism Arvinder Khosa, President of Cricket Canada, said the organization's top priority is to restore its prominence through performance and professionalism. He added that appointing Monty Desai reflects this vision. Khosa praised Desai's experience with Associate nations such as Nepal and Afghanistan, which demonstrates his ability to transform teams through effective leadership and a clear long-term plan.

Track record Desai's extensive coaching experience Desai, who has previously worked with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, brings over 20 years of international coaching experience. He has led Nepal to regain ODI status and qualify for several ICC global events. Desai is widely respected for instilling belief, structure, and competitive discipline in emerging cricket nations. "I am honored to take on this responsibility and thank Cricket Canada for their trust," he said after his appointment.

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Goals Committed to building a strong Canadian cricket culture Desai emphasized his commitment to building a culture that translates potential into consistent performances on the international stage. He said, "Associate cricket is an important driver in the global growth of cricket today." The appointment comes 15 days after CBC News revealed governance failures and alleged corruption within Cricket Canada.

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