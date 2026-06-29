2nd T20I: Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard claim three-fers versus India
What's the story
Ireland's left-arm pacer Jai Moondra claimed 3/32 and was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series in his team's 2-0 series sweep over India. The young bowler said he was still trying to process the feeling, calling it an "amazing" experience. He credited his teammates for keeping him grounded during this incredible journey. Meanwhile, Matthew Hollard impressed with a three-fer as well. It was Hollard's successive three-fer in the series.
Match highlights
Moondra shines in Ireland's historic win
Moondra played a key role in Ireland's historic series win over India, dismissing Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer. He ended with impressive bowling figures of 3/32 from 4 overs as Ireland clinched a memorable one-run victory. "It's an amazing feeling playing against the best, testing yourself," Moondra said after the match. He also emphasized on keeping it simple and sticking to the plan while bowling to top-order batsmen like Samson.
Journey
Moondra lauds Ireland team, environment
Reflecting on his journey with the Ireland cricket team since 2021, Moondra said, "Well, everyone have ups and downs, so you just have to hang in there and keep going through that. Nothing more." He praised the environment in the Ireland camp, saying they made him feel like one of them. "It was playing amazing, good environment, good people," he added.
Information
Moondra claims 5 wickets in his debut series
Moondra claimed 5 wickets in his debut T20I series. Before this 3/22, he managed 2/25. He averages 11.40 with his economy rate being 7.12. In 7 matches overall in the 20-over format, Moondra has bagged 15 wickets at 11.73.
Hollard
What about Hollard?
In the clash on Sunday, Hollard dismissed the likes of Axar Patel, half-centurion Tilak Varma and Suryansh Hedge. He bowled 4 overs and finished with 3/26. Meanwhile, Hollard made his debut in the first encounter of this series. He was adjudged the Player of the Match award for figures worth 3/28. From 2 matches, he owns six wickets at 9. His ER is 6.75.