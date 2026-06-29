Listing captains with most 50-plus scores in WT20 WC history
What's the story
Albeit in a losing cause, Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, has broken her own record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ICC Women's T20 World Cup history. She achieved this feat in India's fifth Group A match against Australia at Lord's on Sunday, off just 25 balls. The Indian skipper scored a blistering 56 off just 27 balls, including six fours and three sixes. On this note, we look at the batters with the most 50-plus scores as designated skippers in T20 WC history.
Harmanpreet
Harmanpreet Kaur - 5 scores
Harmanpreet's innings in the aforementioned game was nothing short of spectacular as she reached her half-century in just 25 balls. As per ESPNcricinfo, the veteran now owns the joint-most 50-plus scores as captain in the Women's T20 World Cup (5). The tally includes a hundred as well. Having led across 24 games in the tourney, Harmanpreet has hammered 622 runs at an average of 32.73 (SR: 127.19).
Edwards
Charlotte Edwards - 5 scores
Like Harmanpreet, former England skipper Charlotte Edwards also recorded five 50-plus scores as a skipper in T20 WC. In fact, she happens to be the only batter with five half-centuries in this regard. Having led the Three Lions across 24 games, Edwards scored 768 runs at an average of 36.57 (SR: 103.92).
Lanning
Meg Lanning - 5 scores
One of the most successful skippers in the history of women's cricket, Meg Lanning was bound to feature on this list. The Australian also recorded five 50-plus scores as a designated skipper, including a hundred. With 854 runs across 30 games at 42.7, Lanning also happens to be the captain with the most WT20 WC runs (SR: 116.82).