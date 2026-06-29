Harmanpreet Kaur owns five such scores (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Listing captains with most 50-plus scores in WT20 WC history

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:24 pm Jun 29, 202605:24 pm

What's the story

Albeit in a losing cause, Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, has broken her own record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ICC Women's T20 World Cup history. She achieved this feat in India's fifth Group A match against Australia at Lord's on Sunday, off just 25 balls. The Indian skipper scored a blistering 56 off just 27 balls, including six fours and three sixes. On this note, we look at the batters with the most 50-plus scores as designated skippers in T20 WC history.