IPL: Wicket-keepers with most 50-plus scores in a season
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul concluded his IPL 2026 season with a match-winning half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. This marked his sixth 50-plus score, his joint-most as a wicket-keeper in an IPL season. He also smashed a record-breaking ton. Two other wicketkeeper-batters have attained this feat in IPL history. Have a look at this list.
#1
KL Rahul (2018 and 2026)
Across 14 games in IPL 2026, Rahul smashed 593 runs at an average of 45.61. He had a strike rate of 174.41, his highest in a season. Rahul recorded his sixth 50-plus score of IPL 2026, the joint-most in a season for a wicket-keeper. He also slammed six such scores in 2018. In 2018, Rahul smashed 659 runs with a strike rate of 158.41.
#2
Prabhsimran Singh (2026)
Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh also concluded his IPL 2026 season with six half-centuries. Along with Priyansh Arya, the former gave PBKS some blazing starts throughout the season. The Punjab wicketkeeper-batter smashed 510 runs from 14 games with a strike rate of 168.87. While he averaged 42.50, his tally includes six half-centuries.
#3
Rishabh Pant (2018)
Rishabh Pant was the first-ever wicket-keeper to aggregate six 50-plus scores in an IPL season. Like Rahul, he also set the record in 2018. In what was his breakout season, Pant smashed 684 runs from 14 games at a remarkable average of 52.61. He struck at a staggering 173.60. Pant smashed a record-breaking ton and five half-centuries in the season.