IPL: Wicket-keepers with most 50-plus scores in a season

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul concluded his IPL 2026 season with a match-winning half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. This marked his sixth 50-plus score, his joint-most as a wicket-keeper in an IPL season. He also smashed a record-breaking ton. Two other wicketkeeper-batters have attained this feat in IPL history. Have a look at this list.

#1 KL Rahul (2018 and 2026) Across 14 games in IPL 2026, Rahul smashed 593 runs at an average of 45.61. He had a strike rate of 174.41, his highest in a season. Rahul recorded his sixth 50-plus score of IPL 2026, the joint-most in a season for a wicket-keeper. He also slammed six such scores in 2018. In 2018, Rahul smashed 659 runs with a strike rate of 158.41.

#2 Prabhsimran Singh (2026) Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh also concluded his IPL 2026 season with six half-centuries. Along with Priyansh Arya, the former gave PBKS some blazing starts throughout the season. The Punjab wicketkeeper-batter smashed 510 runs from 14 games with a strike rate of 168.87. While he averaged 42.50, his tally includes six half-centuries.

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