Batters with most 50-plus scores in a calendar year (WT20Is)
What's the story
India beat Zimbabwe in the second successive WT20I at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on October 18. The Women in Blue successfully chased down 103 in just 8.5 overs, with Shafali Verma smashing a 25-ball 55. She added a 96-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana. It was her ninth 50-plus score, now the most in a calendar year (T20Is).
#1
Shafali Verma: 9 scores, 2026
As mentioned, Shafali now has the most 50-plus WT20I scores in a calendar year.
The Indian opener has recorded nine such scores this year, including a century.
Shafali also has the most WT20I runs in a year. In 2026, she has slammed 922 runs from 26 WT20Is at an average of 38.41.
Her tally includes a strike rate of 165.52 and 42 sixes.
#2
Smriti Mandhana: 8 scores, 2024
Smriti Mandhana, who recently took over as India's captain from Harmanpreet Kaur, isn't too far behind Shafali.
Mandhana also has had an incredible run this year, having scored 821 runs from 24 WT20Is at an average of 39.09. Her tally includes a strike rate of 150.09, a ton, and 5 half-centuries.
Mandhana scored a record-breaking 124 against Hong Kong in the Women's Asia Cup.
Information
Mithali Raj and Natasha Miles: 7 scores
The third spot on this elite list is jointly occupied by India's Mithali Raj and Hong Kong's Natasha Miles. While the former Indian skipper recorded seven 50-plus scores in 2018, Miles already has as many this year.