Batters with most 50-plus scores in a calendar year (WT20Is)

As mentioned, Shafali now has the most 50-plus WT20I scores in a calendar year.

The Indian opener has recorded nine such scores this year, including a century.

Shafali also has the most WT20I runs in a year. In 2026, she has slammed 922 runs from 26 WT20Is at an average of 38.41.

Her tally includes a strike rate of 165.52 and 42 sixes.