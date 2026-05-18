Batters with most 50+ scores vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL

On Sunday, KL Rahul became the batter with the most 50-plus scores against Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Delhi Capitals star achieved this feat during a high-pressure chase at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Rahul's innings of 56 off 42 balls was instrumental in anchoring DC's chase after Rajasthan posted a challenging total of 193/8. On this note, we look at the batters with the most 50-plus scores against RR in IPL history.

#1 9 - KL Rahul The aforementioned match saw Rahul register his ninth 50-plus score in just 19 innings against RR. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has amassed 882 runs against the Royals at a brilliant average of 51.88 (SR: 135.27). He is the second-highest run-getter against the franchise. Rahul's best score in this regard is a stunning 95*. His last five outings against RR have resulted in four 50-plus scores.

#2 8 - AB de Villiers Rahul broke the tie with AB de Villiers, who went past the 50-run mark eight times across 20 innings against RR. The South African star accumulated 652 runs against the team at a fine average of 46.57. His strike rate was also a stunning 147.17, with his best score being 79*.

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