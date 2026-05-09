KKR batters with 10-plus sixes in an IPL innings
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders opener Finn Allen has become the latest addition to the exclusive list of centurions in the Indian Premier League. He scored a blistering 47-ball 100* against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 affair at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. The knock, which was laced with 10 sixes, helped KKR comfortably chase down a target of 143 runs. On this note, we look at KKR batters to hammer 10 or more sixes in an IPL innings.
#3
Finn Allen - 10 sixes vs DC, 2026
Allen's knock in the aforementioned game was a mix of power hitting and strategic play. He hit 10 sixes and five fours, bringing up his century with a six off Mukesh Kumar. Despite a slow start, he picked up the pace after the powerplay and finished the match in style for KKR. His 47-ball 100* helped KKR win by eight wickets as the team crossed the line with 34 balls to spare.
#2
Andre Russell - 11 sixes vs CSK, 2018
One of Andre Russell's most memorable IPL performances came against Chennai Super Kings in a 2018 match at the Chepauk. The KKR talisman hammered an unbeaten 88 off just 36 balls after the Knight Riders were reeling at 89/5. This knock was studded with 11 sixes and just a solitary four. Russell's 88* continues to be the highest individual score from No. 7 or lower in the IPL. His exploits took KKR to 202/6. However, CSK chased it down.
#1
Brendon McCullum - 13 sixes vs RCB, 2008
New Zealand talisman Brendon McCullum was the first-ever centurion in IPL history. He scored an unbeaten 158 off 73 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the inaugural IPL match of 2008. McCullum's explosive innings included 13 sixes and 10 fours, leading KKR to a massive victory by 140 runs in front of a packed Eden crowd. The NZ star still owns the record for the joint-second-most sixes hit by a batter in an IPL innings.