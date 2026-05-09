KKR batters with 10-plus sixes in an IPL innings 

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Finn Allen has become the latest addition to the exclusive list of centurions in the Indian Premier League. He scored a blistering 47-ball 100* against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 affair at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. The knock, which was laced with 10 sixes, helped KKR comfortably chase down a target of 143 runs. On this note, we look at KKR batters to hammer 10 or more sixes in an IPL innings.

#3 Finn Allen - 10 sixes vs DC, 2026 Allen's knock in the aforementioned game was a mix of power hitting and strategic play. He hit 10 sixes and five fours, bringing up his century with a six off Mukesh Kumar. Despite a slow start, he picked up the pace after the powerplay and finished the match in style for KKR. His 47-ball 100* helped KKR win by eight wickets as the team crossed the line with 34 balls to spare.

#2 Andre Russell - 11 sixes vs CSK, 2018 One of Andre Russell's most memorable IPL performances came against Chennai Super Kings in a 2018 match at the Chepauk. The KKR talisman hammered an unbeaten 88 off just 36 balls after the Knight Riders were reeling at 89/5. This knock was studded with 11 sixes and just a solitary four. Russell's 88* continues to be the highest individual score from No. 7 or lower in the IPL. His exploits took KKR to 202/6. However, CSK chased it down.

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