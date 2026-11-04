Ranking the most dominant sides in international cricket

The West Indies were once the most feared side.

Once known as the powerhouse of cricket, the Windies went unbeaten in 29 consecutive Test series (1980-1995).

They also won the first two ODI World Cup editions (1975 and 1979) before losing the 1983 final to India.

Led by Clive Lloyd and later Viv Richards, the team had destructive batting and a terrifying fast-bowling attack, featuring Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, Joel Garner, and Andy Roberts.