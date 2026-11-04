Ranking the most dominant sides in international cricket
What's the story
The Indian T20I side has been stronger than ever of late. From winning consecutive ICC T20 World Cup titles (2024 and 2026) to becoming the first team with 200 victories, India have been scaling new heights. While T20I cricket is new to this dominance, the other two formats have seen some formidable sides. Here we rank them.
#1
West Indies in 1980s
The West Indies were once the most feared side.
Once known as the powerhouse of cricket, the Windies went unbeaten in 29 consecutive Test series (1980-1995).
They also won the first two ODI World Cup editions (1975 and 1979) before losing the 1983 final to India.
Led by Clive Lloyd and later Viv Richards, the team had destructive batting and a terrifying fast-bowling attack, featuring Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, Joel Garner, and Andy Roberts.
#2
Australia in 2000s
The decline of the West Indies toward the turn of the century marked Australia's rise.
Their dominance across formats during the early 2000s remains unmatched.
The team, packed with match-winners across departments, won three consecutive ODI World Cups (1999, 2003 and 2007). This included an unbeaten run of 34 matches.
In Tests, Australia had two separate 16-match winning streaks (under Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting). Notably, India snapped both streaks.
#3
India in 2020s
After winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, India have established themselves as a dominant force in T20I cricket.
Under Suryakumar Yadav, they became the first side to successfully defend the title.
Shattering several run-scoring records, with Abhishek Sharma at the center of it, India have set high standards.
India recently became the first side with 400 T20I sixes in a calendar year.