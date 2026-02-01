Bowlers with most expensive five-wicket hauls in a T20I 

India had a perfect tune-up for the impending ICC T20 World Cup with a 4-1 series win over New Zealand at home. They beat the Kiwis by 46 runs at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. While Ishan Kishan's blazing ton lit up the match, a fifer from Arshdeep Singh took India to victory. The left-arm seamer recorded the most expensive T20I fifer.

#1 5/51: Arshdeep Singh vs NZ, Trivandrum, 2026 In the 5th T20I, Arshdeep managed 5/51 from his four overs as India successfully defended 271. As mentioned, the left-arm pacer now has the most expensive five-wicket haul in a T20I. Arshdeep, who conceded 40 runs in his first two overs alone, dismissed Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, and Daryl Mitchell. He completed his maiden T20I fifer in his final over.

Do you know? Second-most expensive fifer in all men's T20s As per ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep also registered the second-most expensive fifer in all men's T20 cricket, only behind Andhra Pradesh's Cheepurupalli Stephen. The latter conceded 52 runs against Delhi in 2016.

