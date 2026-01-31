Arshdeep Singh claims his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is: Stats

India clinched the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a resounding 46-run victory in the final match at Thiruvananthapuram. The win was powered by a blistering century from Ishan Kishan and a stellar five-wicket haul by Arshdeep Singh . This was India's third-highest total in T20Is, as they posted an impressive 271 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allotted overs. In response, Arshdeep's brilliance saw New Zealand manage 225/10. Notably, Arshdeep claimed his maiden five-wicket haul (T20Is).

Bowling attack Arshdeep manages 5/51 from his four overs Arshdeep Singh started off on an expensive note. He conceded 17 runs in the 1st over, but also managed to dismiss Tim Seifert. His 2nd over went for a mighty 23 runs. Finn Allen tore the pacer apart, hitting a six and four fours. Arshdeep returned to bowl the 12th over and picked two wickets from his first two balls. He dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner. In the 16th over, he conceded 2 fours before getting the wickets of Kyle Jamieson and Daryl Mitchell.

Numbers Arshdeep becomes 1st Indian with five-wicket haul against NZ Playing his 76th match for India, Arshdeep has raced to 118 scalps at 19.05. He picked up his maiden five-wicket haul (4w: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, he is the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul against New Zealand. Overall, he is also the 7th bowler to record a five-wicket haul versus the Kiwis in T20Is. Meanwhile, Arshdeep now owns 247 scalps in the 20-over format from 186 matches at 22.57. He took his 2nd fifer in the format.

