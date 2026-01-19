Players with most international centuries versus New Zealand

The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand at Indore's Holkar Stadium saw Virat Kohli 's yet another masterclass in run-chasing. He single-handedly anchored India in the 338-run chase with his 54th ODI century. However, India eventually fell 41 runs short. Nevertheless, Kohli smashed his 10th century against New Zealand in international cricket, now the most for a player.

#1 Virat Kohli: 10 hundreds As mentioned, Kohli now has the most international tons against the Kiwis across formats (10). In Indore, he smashed his seventh ODI ton against NZ, now the most for a batter. He broke a tie with former batter Virender Sehwag. The rest of Kohli's international tons against this opposition have come in Test cricket, including a double-century.

#2 Multiple players: 9 hundreds Only three other players have nine centuries against New Zealand across formats - South Africa's Jacques Kallis, England's Joe Root, and India's Sachin Tendulkar. Notably, Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer against the Black Caps across formats (3,345). Both Kallis and Root have six Test centuries in this regard. Only one other player has more than six tons against the Kiwis in Tests.

