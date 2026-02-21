Players with most POTM awards in T20 World Cups

In a stellar display of bowling, veteran Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa led his team to a resounding nine-wicket victory over Oman in Match 40 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . Zampa's four wickets for just 21 runs in 3.2 overs helped bowl Oman out for a mere 104 runs. With this, Zampa picked up his sixth Player-of-the-Match (PotM) award in T20 World Cups. On this note, we look at the players with the most such honors in T20 WCs.

Watson Shane Watson - 5 awards Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson displayed many notable performances in his T20 WC career. Having played 24 games, the dasher hammered 537 runs at a strike rate of 140.94 (50s: 5). The tally also includes 22 scalps as he received the POTM award five times. He was adjudged the Player-of-the-Tournament at the 2012 World T20 (249 runs and 11 wickets).

Jayawardene Mahela Jayawardene - 5 awards Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene also owns 5 POTM awards in the competition, having featured in 31 games. His tally of 1,016 runs at a strike rate of 134.74 is the second most for a batter in the tournament's history. Besides six fifties, he owns a ton as well. Jayawardene starred in Sri Lanka's title-winning run in 2014.

Gayle Chris Gayle - 5 awards West Indies star Chris Gayle also received the honor five times in his 33-match T20 WC career. He scored 965 runs at a strike rate of 142.75 in the competition (50s: 7). The batter also averaged a stellar 34.46. The southpaw remains the only batter with multiple tons in the competition (2). Gayle was a part of WI's title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2016.

Zampa Adam Zampa - 6 awards With his latest efforts, Zampa became the player with the second-most 'Player of the Match' awards in the tournament's history (6). The four-fer against Oman took his T20 World Cup wicket tally to 44 in just 25 matches, at an impressive average of 13.84 (ER: 6.52). The spinner also has one five-wicket haul and three four-wicket hauls to his name with best figures of 5/19.