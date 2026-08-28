Which Sri Lankan boasts most runs after first five Tests? 

Current Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva takes the third place on this list as his first five Tests resulted in 550 runs.

The right-handed batter debuted against Australia in July 2016.

He recorded two tons and two half-centuries in his first five Tests.

De Silva was dismissed under 24 just once in this period.

Coming to his overall numbers, de Silva currently has 4,431 runs from 69 Tests at an average of 38.86.

His tally includes 13 tons and 20 half-centuries.