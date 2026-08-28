Which Sri Lankan boasts most runs after first five Tests?
What's the story
Sonal Dinusha, the rising Sri Lankan batting sensation, etched his name into the history books with his sensational run in his recent two-match Test series against India. The left-handed batsman, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh in Colombo last year, scored 80-plus in each of his four outings, including three tons. As Dinusha's Test career is off to a flier, let's look at the Lankan batters with the most runs after their first five Tests.
#3
Dhananjaya de Silva - 550 runs
Current Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva takes the third place on this list as his first five Tests resulted in 550 runs.
The right-handed batter debuted against Australia in July 2016.
He recorded two tons and two half-centuries in his first five Tests.
De Silva was dismissed under 24 just once in this period.
Coming to his overall numbers, de Silva currently has 4,431 runs from 69 Tests at an average of 38.86.
His tally includes 13 tons and 20 half-centuries.
#2
Sonal Dinusha - 601 runs
With 601 runs from nine innings at an average of 86.57, Dinusha takes the second spot on this list.
The lowest of his five 50-plus scores has been 84.
While Dinusha scored 420 runs in the recent India series, no other batter has managed even 370 runs at six or lower in a two-Test series.
His scores in the series were 84, 100, 103, and 133*.
#1
Kamindu Mendis - 631 runs
Kamindu Mendis tops the chart as he cultivated 631 runs from his first five Test matches.
The batting ace made 61 on his Test debut against Australia in 2022.
In his second appearance, which came nearly two years later, Mendis hammered twin centuries against Bangladesh.
He recorded one more hundred and two more 70-plus scores in his next three Tests.
Across 18 Tests so far, the batter has scored 1,556 at an average of 53.65.
Mendis has converted five of his 12 50-plus Test scores into tons.