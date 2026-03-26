Suryakumar Yadav tops this tally with 700-plus runs

Listing non-openers with most runs in an IPL season

By Parth Dhall 04:54 pm Mar 26, 202604:54 pm

What's the story

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on March 28 with the high-octane clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As has been the case, the 19th season will also see several superstars enter the record books. Among them could be Suryakumar Yadav, who slammed 717 runs as a non-opener last year. Here are the non-openers with the most runs in an IPL season.