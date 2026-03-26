Listing non-openers with most runs in an IPL season
What's the story
The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on March 28 with the high-octane clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As has been the case, the 19th season will also see several superstars enter the record books. Among them could be Suryakumar Yadav, who slammed 717 runs as a non-opener last year. Here are the non-openers with the most runs in an IPL season.
#1
Suryakumar Yadav (MI): 717 runs in 2025
India's T20I captain, Suryakumar, tops this elite tally. As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar was Mumbai Indians' highest run-scorer with 717 runs in 16 matches at 65.18 (SR: 167.91) in IPL 2025. Only Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan (759) scored more runs in the season. SKY's stellar run, including 5 half-centuries, made him the first player to score over 700 runs for MI in an IPL season.
#2
AB de Villiers: 687 runs in 2016
Although Virat Kohli took IPL 2016 by storm, AB de Villiers bolstered RCB's middle order like none other. The duo stitched several blazing stands to propel RCB to the final. While Kohli hammered a record-breaking 973 runs, de Villiers's exploits came as a non-opener. The latter slammed 687 runs from 16 matches at 52.84 (SR: 168.79), including a ton and 6 half-centuries.
#3
Rishabh Pant: 684 runs in 2018
A young Rishabh Pant showed his bravado in IPL 2018 won by Chennai Super Kings. Although Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) failed to qualify and finished last, Pant slammed a record 684 runs at an average of 52.61. The left-handed dasher struck at a staggering 173.60. His magnificent tally included a ton, 5 half-centuries, and 37 sixes.