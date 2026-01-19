Listing batters with 350-plus runs in a three-match ODI series

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has broken the record for the most runs in a three-match ODI series against India . The 34-year-old scored a match-winning 137 in the third ODI of the series at Holkar Stadium, Indore. Having recorded 80-plus scores in each of the three games, Mitchell finished the series with 352 runs. On this note, let's list down the batters with 350-plus runs in a three-match ODI series.

Mitchell Daryl Mitchell - 352 runs vs India, 2026 Mitchell's heroics in the India series made him only the third batter to accomplish the feat. The dasher, who bats at No. 4 for the Black Caps, scored 84 and 131* in the first two games before hammering 137 in the series decider. Hence, Mitchell finished with a tally of 352 runs. His brilliance powered the Kiwis to their maiden ODI series triumph on Indian soil.

Gill Shubman Gill - 360 runs vs New Zealand, 2023 Shubman Gill, India's current ODI skipper, was on a roll in the 2023 home ODI series against New Zealand. He hammered 360 runs from three innings on the back of his historic double-century in the opener in Hyderabad. The star opener made another hundred in the final ODI. Gill, who became India's fifth double-centurion in ODIs, recorded scores of 208, 40*, and 112 in the series. The Men in Blue swept the series 3-0.

