IPL: Most runs successfully chased by RCB in 20th over
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a thrilling last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2026 clash on Sunday. The match was played at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and saw RCB chase down a target of 167 runs with two wickets in hand. The Bengaluru-based team needed 15 to win in the final over. On this note, we look at the matches that saw RCB successfully chase down 15 or more runs in the final over.
#3
15 runs vs MI, 2026
The aforementioned match was a roller-coaster ride, with the last ball proving to be decisive. RCB needed 15 runs in the last over and had lost Romario Shepherd on the third ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar then swung back the momentum in RCB's favor, scoring a six when nine were needed off the final three balls. Rasikh Salam Dar managed to score two runs off the final delivery to seal the win. Notably, Raj Bawa bowled the final over for MI.
#2
15 runs vs DC, 2021
RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a thrilling IPL 2021 encounter in Dubai. Chasing 165, RCB again needed 15 to win from the final six balls. Though Glenn Maxwell slammed Avesh Khan for a four on the first ball, the latter bounced back as there were no boundaries in the next four balls. On the last ball, RCB needed five for a win, and KS Bharat ended up hitting a six over long-on.
#1
21 vs PWI, 2012
An AB de Villiers special powered RCB in the 2012 game against the now-defunct Pune Warriors in India. Chasing 183 in Bengaluru, the hosts needed 21 to win off the final over. Ashish Nehra had the ball as a single on the first delivery brought de Villiers on strike. The latter then smashed 4, 6, and 6 on the bounce. Saurabh Tiwary then hit a final-ball six when three were needed to win.