IPL: Most runs successfully chased by RCB in 20th over 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a thrilling last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2026 clash on Sunday. The match was played at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and saw RCB chase down a target of 167 runs with two wickets in hand. The Bengaluru-based team needed 15 to win in the final over. On this note, we look at the matches that saw RCB successfully chase down 15 or more runs in the final over.

#3 15 runs vs MI, 2026 The aforementioned match was a roller-coaster ride, with the last ball proving to be decisive. RCB needed 15 runs in the last over and had lost Romario Shepherd on the third ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar then swung back the momentum in RCB's favor, scoring a six when nine were needed off the final three balls. Rasikh Salam Dar managed to score two runs off the final delivery to seal the win. Notably, Raj Bawa bowled the final over for MI.

#2 15 runs vs DC, 2021 RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a thrilling IPL 2021 encounter in Dubai. Chasing 165, RCB again needed 15 to win from the final six balls. Though Glenn Maxwell slammed Avesh Khan for a four on the first ball, the latter bounced back as there were no boundaries in the next four balls. On the last ball, RCB needed five for a win, and KS Bharat ended up hitting a six over long-on.

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