Teams with most sixes in a bilateral T20I series

India had a perfect tune-up for the impending ICC T20 World Cup with a 4-1 series win over New Zealand at home. They beat the Kiwis by 46 runs at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. In a match that saw 36 sixes, the hosts defended 271 by bowling NZ out for 225. According to ESPNcricinfo, India hammered 69 sixes in the five-match series.

#1 India: 69 sixes vs New Zealand, 2026 As mentioned, India's 69 sixes are the most by a Full Member side in a bilateral T20I series. As many as 14 players were involved in this hammering, as they struck at a staggering 196.64. The tally includes a ton by Ishan Kishan as well as 7 half-centuries. Notably, India also own the third-most sixes by a team in any T20I series or tournament.

Information 23 sixes in Thiruvananthapuram T20I According to ESPNcricinfo, India slammed 23 sixes in the Thiruvananthapuram game alone, the joint-most by them in a T20I innings. They also hammered 23 maximums against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2024.

