Ishan Kishan hammers his maiden T20I hundred, completes 1,000 runs

Ishan Kishan toyed with the New Zealand bowlers in the 5th T20I held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The southpaw got to a rapid 42-ball century, his first in Indian colors. Kishan, who was part of a 137-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Suryakumar Yadav , got to his ton in the 17th over of India's innings. He managed 103 off 43 balls.

Knock A brilliant knock from the southpaw's blade Kishan started on a watchful note and scored 18 off the first 16 balls he faced. He opened up in the 8th over, hammering Ish Sodhi for a six. He then dispatched Mitchell Santner as well. In the 12th over, he smashed Sodhi for 28 runs. Meanwhile, Suryakumar too hit quality runs. After the skipper's dismissal, Kishan completed his ton before perishing.

Do you know? 2nd-highest stand versus NZ for India between Kishan and Suryakumar The 137-runs partnership between Kishan and Suryakumar is the second highest for any wicket for India against New Zealand. It's only behind the 158-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan in Delhi, 2017.

Advertisement

Records Records made by Kishan with his ton Kishan's knock of 103 from 42 balls was laced with six fours and 10 sixes. As per Cricbuzz, Kishan recorded the fifth-fastest century for India (by balls). He also recorded the fastest ever century against New Zealand. Meanwhile, he also hit his seventh hundred overall in all T20s. It's the joint fourth-most for an Indian batter.

Advertisement