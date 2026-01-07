Captains with most Test centuries in home conditions

Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith recently added another feather to his cap by scoring his 37th Test century. The feat came on Day 3 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. Smith, who scored 138, also slammed his 11th Test century at home as captain. On this note, here are the captains with the most Test centuries in home conditions.

#1 Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting: 11 hundreds According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith raced to his 11th home century as captain in Tests in only his 26th encounter. Smith, who was previously Australia's permanent captain, is currently leading in place of the injured Pat Cummins. In Sydney, he equaled the legendary Ricky Ponting, who also hammered 11 tons in 39 home Tests while leading. The latter averages 58.27 in this regard.

Do you know? Fourth-most Test tons as captain Smith now has 18 centuries as captain in Test cricket. He is only behind South Africa's Graeme Smith (25), India's Virat Kohli (20), and Australia's Ponting (19) in this regard, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Information Five Test tons at SCG It is worth noting that five of Smith's Test tons have come at the iconic SCG, the second-most for any batter. He is only behind Ponting, who hammered six tons in Sydney. Notably, Smith also owns five Test tons at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).