WT20 World Cup: Bowlers with most wickets in an edition
What's the story
Team India has bowed out of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, having lost to Australia in their last group-stage match. Shree Charani's stellar spells were one of the key highlights of the Indian team's campaign. The left-arm spinner ended the competition with a stunning tally of 14 wickets. On this note, we look at the bowlers with the most wickets in a Women's T20 World Cup edition.
#3
Anya Shrubsole - 13 wickets in 2014
Former England pacer Anya Shrubsole is third on this list, thanks to her brilliance in the 2014 WT20 WC in Bangladesh. The right-arm fast bowler played six matches in the gala competition and returned with 13 wickets. Her economy was a jaw-dropping 4.08, as Shrubsole's best figures read 3/6. She was named the Player of the Tournament as England finished as runners-up.
#2
Shree Charani - 14 wickets in 2026
Charani takes the second spot, having taken 14 wickets across five matches in the 2026 edition. No other Indian has even taken 11 wickets in a T20 WC edition. The 21-year-old clocked an economy rate of 5.85, as her best figures read 4/19. Pakistan's Fatima Sana (11) was the only other bowler to claim at least 10 wickets in the league stage of the 2026 tourney.
#1
Amelia Kerr - 15 wickets in 2024
The all-time record belongs to New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, who claimed 15 wickets in six matches in the 2024 edition. The leg-spinner was nothing but sensational as her economy rate was just 4.85. Her best figures in the event read 4/26. Kerr was named the Player of the Tournament as New Zealand went on to clinch the title.