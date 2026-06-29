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WT20 World Cup: Bowlers with most wickets in an edition
Shree Charani is second on this list (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

WT20 World Cup: Bowlers with most wickets in an edition

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jun 29, 2026
06:50 pm
What's the story

Team India has bowed out of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, having lost to Australia in their last group-stage match. Shree Charani's stellar spells were one of the key highlights of the Indian team's campaign. The left-arm spinner ended the competition with a stunning tally of 14 wickets. On this note, we look at the bowlers with the most wickets in a Women's T20 World Cup edition.

#3

Anya Shrubsole - 13 wickets in 2014 

Former England pacer Anya Shrubsole is third on this list, thanks to her brilliance in the 2014 WT20 WC in Bangladesh. The right-arm fast bowler played six matches in the gala competition and returned with 13 wickets. Her economy was a jaw-dropping 4.08, as Shrubsole's best figures read 3/6. She was named the Player of the Tournament as England finished as runners-up.

#2

Shree Charani - 14 wickets in 2026 

Charani takes the second spot, having taken 14 wickets across five matches in the 2026 edition. No other Indian has even taken 11 wickets in a T20 WC edition. The 21-year-old clocked an economy rate of 5.85, as her best figures read 4/19. Pakistan's Fatima Sana (11) was the only other bowler to claim at least 10 wickets in the league stage of the 2026 tourney.

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#1

Amelia Kerr - 15 wickets in 2024 

The all-time record belongs to New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, who claimed 15 wickets in six matches in the 2024 edition. The leg-spinner was nothing but sensational as her economy rate was just 4.85. Her best figures in the event read 4/26. Kerr was named the Player of the Tournament as New Zealand went on to clinch the title.

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