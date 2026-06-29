WT20 World Cup: Bowlers with most wickets in an edition

#2

Shree Charani - 14 wickets in 2026

Charani takes the second spot, having taken 14 wickets across five matches in the 2026 edition. No other Indian has even taken 11 wickets in a T20 WC edition. The 21-year-old clocked an economy rate of 5.85, as her best figures read 4/19. Pakistan's Fatima Sana (11) was the only other bowler to claim at least 10 wickets in the league stage of the 2026 tourney.