Highest wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history

The ICC T20 World Cup has witnessed some of the most remarkable bowling performances across nine editions. While T20I cricket thrives on high-scoring fests, delivering with the ball becomes of utmost importance. Notably, six of the seven highest wicket-takers in the tournament are spinners. Ahead of the 2026 event, have a look at the players with the most T20 World Cup wickets.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 50 wickets First up is Bangladesh's star all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan. He is the only player to have taken more than 40 wickets in T20 World Cup history. The spinner, who made his tournament debut in 2007, has taken 50 wickets from 43 matches at an average of 20.12. His economy rate reads 6.86. He also took three four-wicket hauls, with his best figures being 4/9.

#2 Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 39 wickets Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi follows Shakib with 39 wickets. The wrist-spinner averaged 23.25 with the ball in 34 T20 World Cup matches, maintaining an economy rate of 6.71. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls. Afridi, whose best match figures read 4/11, was part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup-winning side in 2009. They defeated Sri Lanka in the final.

