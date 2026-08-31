Listing England captains with most Test wins versus Asian teams
What's the story
Joe Root has become the most successful England Test captain against Asian teams after leading his side to a 194-run victory over Pakistan at Lord's. The win gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Root, who captained England from 2017 to 2022, has enjoyed leading the Brits against the likes of India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. On this note, we look at the England skippers with the most Test wins against Asian sides.
#1
Joe Root - 15 wins
Root's tally of 15 wins against Asian teams in 25 matches as captain is the highest for any England skipper, as per Cricinfo.
The star batter has seven defeats and three draws in this regard.
Six of his wins have come against India, including a 4-1 triumph in the 2018 home series.
Captain Root boasts five wins against Sri Lanka and four against Pakistan.
#2
Andrew Strauss - 14 wins
With the triumph at Lord's, Root broke the tie with Andrew Strauss, who returned with 14 wins across 22 Tests against Asian sides.
His tally also includes five losses and three draws.
Each of Strauss's four wins against India came in the famous 2011 home series.
Strauss recorded six wins against Pakistan and two apiece against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
#1
Alastair Cook - 12 wins
Alastair Cook is the only other England skipper with more than 10 wins over Asian sides.
He returned with 12 wins across 30 Tests in this regard (12 defeats and six draws).
Five of his triumphs came against India, including a famous 2-1 series win in the 2012 away series.
Three of his victories came against Bangladesh. Cook recorded two wins apiece against Pakistan and the Lankans.