MS Dhoni retires from IPL, ends legendary career: Details here
What's the story
Indian legend MS Dhoni has called time on his playing career, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious chapter spanning more than two decades. The 45-year-old's decision marks the end of an era for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), whom he led to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but continued representing CSK.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Dhoni, the greatest finisher of all time, served India for 15 years while becoming CSK's heartbeat in the IPL.
One of the most astute and successful captains, Dhoni clinched several accolades across formats, including ICC titles.
Dhoni, who duly stamped his evergreen "process" on cricket, often got results in his favor.
His services will remain invaluable!
Season
Dhoni missed last season despite being in squad
In his last few IPL seasons, Dhoni took up a considerably reduced batting role, largely featuring as a finisher.
He scored 104 runs in IPL 2023, followed by 161 in 2024, and 196 in 2025.
Despite battling knee issues, the former skipper continued to deliver quick cameos. However, a calf injury ruled him out of the entire IPL 2026 season.
Run-out
Dhoni's journey between two run-outs
In 2004, a long-haired Ranchi boy had his international debut marred by an untimely run-out.
However, that failure couldn't stop him from becoming a household name as his career progressed.
Life came full circle in 2019 (World Cup semi-final) as yet another painful run-out marked the end of his journey.
Within those two run-outs, Dhoni achieved everything the nation could have asked for.
International
Dhoni's career stats speak for himself
Dhoni, who changed the face of Indian cricket, would be remembered as the greatest finisher of all time.
Having played 350 ODIs for India, he amassed 10,773 runs at an average of 50.6. He slammed 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries.
Dhoni featured in 98 T20Is, scoring 1,617 runs at 37.6, including two half-centuries.
He retired from Tests in 2014 after playing 90 matches.
Career
Dhoni helped India win three ICC titles
It was under Dhoni's captaincy that India won the first-ever ICC World T20 in 2007.
He then guided India to their second ODI World Cup title in 2011 at home, as he finished off with a six.
He also helped India win the ICC Champions Trophy (2013).
In 2009, under his leadership, India became the number one Test team for the first time.
CSK
His incredible IPL numbers
Dhoni holds the record for leading in the most matches in the IPL. As per Cricinfo, he won 136 of his 235 matches as captain, losing 97. Two matches were washed out.
Dhoni remains the only captain to have won over 100 IPL games.
His win percentage of 57.87 is the highest among captains to have led in more than 60 matches.
Record
Win percentage of nearly 60 as CSK skipper
Dhoni led CSK 221 times in the IPL from 2008 to 2025.
He won 131 matches as the franchise's leader, losing 88. Two matches didn't have a result. His win percentage as CSK captain stands at 59.27%.
Each of CSK's five titles came under Dhoni's leadership.
Notably, Dhoni also led Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in IPL 2016.
Record
Only player to lead in over 300 T20s
Dhoni finishes as the most successful captain in overall T20 cricket.
He remains the only player to have led in over 331 T20 matches (CSK, India, Indians, Rising Pune Supergiants).
Dhoni won 192 and lost 133 matches while leading (Tied: 2, NR: 4).
Only five other captains have won over 100 T20s, with Dhoni being miles ahead.
Numbers
A look at his IPL numbers
During his long-standing IPL career, Dhoni slammed 5,439 runs from 278 matches at an average of 38.30. His tally includes a strike rate of 137.45 and 24 half-centuries.
Dhoni hammered 264 sixes, with plenty of them coming in the death overs.
He is also the only player with 200-plus wicket-keeping dismissals in the IPL (154 catches and 47 stumpings).