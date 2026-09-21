MS Dhoni behind Zaheer Khan's appointment as CSK head coach?
What's the story
Zaheer Khan was named Chennai Super Kings' new head coach on Monday. The former Indian seamer replaced Stephen Fleming, who parted ways with the franchise earlier this year. As per the latest developments, the decision was made on MS Dhoni's recommendation. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz about Dhoni's continued influence at the franchise. Zaheer will start with a one-year contract, marking his third coaching stint in the IPL after Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.
Coaching dynamics
Cricket committee decision, not administration: Viswanathan
Viswanathan clarified that the decision to appoint Zaheer wasn't an administrative one but was made by the cricket committee. He said it was Dhoni's suggestion.
He spoke to skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and both had a discussion with owner Rupa Gurunath.
As has been the case, Dhoni carries weightage in CSK's decision-making process. He didn't play a single game last season.
Coaching approach
Zaheer's coaching style and previous IPL experience
Zaheer, a former India pacer, is known for his relaxed coaching style.
This could fit well with the laid-back atmosphere at CSK, where players aren't subjected to long debriefs or over-the-top celebrations after an IPL match.
He has previously coached Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2023 and served as a mentor for Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2025 season.
Team synergy
Playing history and potential impact on CSK
Dhoni and Zaheer have played together for India from 2004 to 2014 in 164 matches across formats.
The latter was pivotal to the Dhoni-led India's success at the 2011 ODI World Cup.
Their long-standing relationship is expected to bring back the competitive edge that CSK have been missing of late.
Notably, the franchise had also considered some overseas candidates after Stephen Fleming's departure, but ultimately settled on Dhoni's choice of Zaheer as head coach.