MS Dhoni behind Zaheer Khan's appointment as CSK head coach?

Viswanathan clarified that the decision to appoint Zaheer wasn't an administrative one but was made by the cricket committee. He said it was Dhoni's suggestion.

He spoke to skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and both had a discussion with owner Rupa Gurunath.

As has been the case, Dhoni carries weightage in CSK's decision-making process. He didn't play a single game last season.