IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni return to CSK XI? 

Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni has regained full fitness, but is yet reluctant to walk back into the playing XI. The veteran cricketer has not played a single match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Ahead of IPL 2026, CSK had announced that Dhoni would miss the first two weeks due to a calf injury. But now, even after a month since the tournament began, there's no sign of his return.

Training details Dhoni doesn't want to disrupt team combination Despite his absence from the field, Dhoni has been training with the team before matches. However, he doesn't go to the venue on game days. The Indian Express reported that the 44-year-old is reluctant to return as he doesn't want to disrupt the team combination or take a place of a youngster. This rationale has been communicated by him to CSK's management.

Team dynamics CSK head coach on Dhoni's recovery With Sanju Samson performing well as a wicketkeeper, Dhoni is even more hesitant to return to the playing XI. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said on Saturday that the veteran cricketer is on the road to recovery. He said, "He's progressing well. He's on the road to recovery and doing everything that's being asked of him."

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Fitness status The reason behind Dhoni's absence Dhoni has recovered from the calf injury that kept him out of the initial phase of IPL 2026. He has cleared his fitness tests and resumed full training, including wicketkeeping drills and batting against bowlers in nets. However, despite being fit enough to return, Dhoni is reluctant to disrupt a playing combination that has finally found rhythm after a slow start to the season.

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Team balance CSK are 5th on the points table CSK has started to settle into a more stable combination, especially after their 103-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. The team is currently fifth on the points table with six points from seven games. Despite his return lifting the mood around Chepauk, Dhoni seems more focused on preserving team balance than sentimentality at this crucial stage of IPL 2026 season.