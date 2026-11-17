MS Dhoni's tactical genius: Decisions that turned matches around
What's the story
MS Dhoni finally called time on his illustrious cricketing career on Tuesday, bringing an end to an era in Indian cricket, including the IPL. The only captain to win each of the three white-ball ICC trophies, Dhoni left behind a rich legacy as an astute leader. Known for his exceptional understanding of the game, Dhoni was often a step ahead of his opponents. Here are three decisions that changed matches.
#1
Backing Joginder Sharma, T20 World Cup 2007 final
Under Dhoni, India won the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007, beating Pakistan in a high-octane final.
With Pakistan needing 13 runs from the final over, Dhoni faced a crucial choice.
Rather than turning to experienced spinner Harbhajan Singh, he handed the ball to seamer Joginder Sharma, who had limited international experience.
After conceding a wide and a six, Joginder dismissed Misbah-ul-Haq with the historic delivery that sealed India's five-run victory.
#2
Bringing Ishant Sharma back, Champions Trophy 2013 final
In the 2013 Champions Trophy final, hosts England needed just 28 runs from 18 balls against India, with Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara set and six wickets in hand.
Dhoni brought back Ishant Sharma, who had leaked runs, for the decisive spell.
As a result, Ishant removed Morgan and Bopara in consecutive deliveries, turning the chase on its head.
England eventually fell five runs short, with India lifting the trophy.
#3
Bouncer barrage at Lord's, 2014
In 2014, Dhoni led India to their first Test win at Lord's in 28 years. However, it didn't culminate without their captain's brilliance.
Chasing 319, England were 173/4, with Joe Root and Moeen Ali threatening to take the game away.
Dhoni recalled Ishant Sharma to attack England with short-pitched bowling and arranged a field to support the plan.
Ishant responded with a career-best 7/74, helping dismiss England for 223.