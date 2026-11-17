Under Dhoni, India won the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007, beating Pakistan in a high-octane final.

With Pakistan needing 13 runs from the final over, Dhoni faced a crucial choice.

Rather than turning to experienced spinner Harbhajan Singh, he handed the ball to seamer Joginder Sharma, who had limited international experience.

After conceding a wide and a six, Joginder dismissed Misbah-ul-Haq with the historic delivery that sealed India's five-run victory.