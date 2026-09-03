Why MS Dhoni doesn't want to play as Impact Player
What's the story
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Subramaniam Badrinath has revealed that MS Dhoni doesn't want to play as an Impact Player for the franchise. The news comes amid ongoing speculation about Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On his YouTube channel, Badrinath, who earlier played under Dhoni, said, "He (Dhoni) has personally told me that he won't play as an Impact Player."
Role clarification
Full-time keeper role
Badrinath further elaborated on Dhoni's perspective, saying, "He sees himself as a full-time keeper, and that means he has to be on the field for the full 20 overs."
However, Badrinath also suggested that playing as an Impact Player could tactically benefit CSK, considering Dhoni's physical limitations and limited batting role.
Notably, Dhoni's batting has been restricted to the last few balls of a match of late.
Tactical considerations
Physical limitations
Badrinath said, "His body cannot withstand long durations, which even Fleming has said. He is only going to bat after the 16th over and keep wickets."
At 44, Dhoni's fitness has been a major talking point in discussions about his future.
He has dodged questions on retirement, leaving the decision open at each season's end. He missed the entire 2026 season with a knee injury.
Career
A look at his career
Dhoni remains among the most prolific players and the most successful captain in IPL history.
The former Indian captain has 278 IPL caps to his name, as per Cricinfo. He has tallied 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30. His strike rate of 137.45 is also impressive (50s: 24).
He is the only player to lead in 200-plus IPL games and win over 100 as captain.