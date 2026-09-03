Why MS Dhoni doesn't want to play as Impact Player

Badrinath further elaborated on Dhoni's perspective, saying, "He sees himself as a full-time keeper, and that means he has to be on the field for the full 20 overs."

However, Badrinath also suggested that playing as an Impact Player could tactically benefit CSK, considering Dhoni's physical limitations and limited batting role.

Notably, Dhoni's batting has been restricted to the last few balls of a match of late.