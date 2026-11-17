MS Dhoni takes charge as CSK mentor: Details here
What's the story
In a major development, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been appointed the Chennai Super Kings' mentor. The Super Kings revealed the same through a social media post ahead of the IPL 2027 retention announcement. "MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning," CSK wrote on X. Notably, Dhoni also called time on his playing career.
Twitter Post
Official announcement
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🦁💛— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026
A once-in-a-lifetime player.
A new role. A bond that lasts forever 💛
Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings!
Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS… pic.twitter.com/TA5Qfrq4dI
Tribute
No CSK without Dhoni
Paying tribute to Dhoni, CSK owner N Srinivasan said in a statement: "Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home."
"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," added Srinivasan.
Statement
Viswanathan on Dhoni's legacy
KS Viswanathan, the CSK managing director, said, "What MS Dhoni achieved as a cricketer is etched in the memory of every fan.
"But what made Dhoni truly special is how completely he became a part of Chennai. He embraced the city, and the city embraced him as one of its own. When we look back, the trophies will be remembered, but so will be the way we won them. That is his real legacy."
Seasons
Dhoni missed last season
In his last few IPL seasons, Dhoni took up a considerably reduced batting role, largely featuring as a finisher.
He scored 104 runs in IPL 2023, followed by 161 in 2024, and 196 in 2025.
Despite battling knee issues, the former skipper continued to deliver quick cameos. However, a calf injury ruled him out of the entire IPL 2026 season.
Information
Dhoni set for new venture
Dhoni now ventures into mentorship, joining the CSK coaching staff led by Zaheer Khan. The latter earlier replaced Stephen Fleming as the side's head coach. Dhoni will also link up with his former teammates Albie Morkel (assistant coach) and Mohit Sharma (bowling coach).