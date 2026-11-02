Unofficial Test: Mukesh Kumar's 5-wicket haul boosts India A
What's the story
India A's Mukesh Kumar took five wickets in the second innings of the ongoing second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. His stellar performance helped India A restrict New Zealand A to 424 runs in the second innings. The match is currently in its latter stage, with New Zealand A gaining a 78-run lead after bowling out India for 346 runs in the first innings.
Bowling stats
Mukesh, Siraj share 9 wickets
Mukesh's bowling figures of 5/87 in 29 overs marked his 12th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket.
Mohammed Siraj also contributed with four wickets for 118 runs in 35 overs.
The duo shared nine wickets between them but couldn't stop New Zealand A from taking a first-innings lead of 78 runs.
Notably, Mukesh trapped top-order batters Curtis Heaphy (4) and Tim Robinson (3) with the new ball.
Well-set batters Mitchell Hay (31), Kristian Clarke (41), and Fraser Sheat (40) were his other victims.
Lower order resistance
Boyle, Foxcroft score 110 and 93 for NZ A
The last two wickets of New Zealand A's innings added 86 runs, putting them in a strong position.
Matthew Boyle, who scored an unbeaten 107 on Day 2, was dismissed for 110 by Siraj in the morning session.
Dean Foxcroft was also dismissed by Siraj for 93 with an LBW decision.
Meanwhile, Washington Sundar took the remaining wicket of the innings.
Stats
A look at Mukesh's stats
According to Cricinfo, this was Mukesh's 12th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket.
Across 64 red-ball games, the right-arm pacer has raced to 249 wickets at an average of 21-plus.
He is one short of completing 250 wickets in the format.
This includes a match haul of 10 wickets and 13 four-fers.
Mukesh has also taken seven wickets from three Tests at 25.57.