Mukesh Kumar signs with Nottinghamshire for County Championship
What's the story
Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar has signed with Nottinghamshire for the last two matches of this season's County Championship. The 32-year-old has represented India in three Tests, taking seven wickets. Known for his accuracy, the right-arm seamer has bagged 233 First-Class wickets from 60 matches at an impressive average of 21.79. Here are further details.
Player's statement
'I want to contribute as much as I can'
Mukesh expressed his excitement at signing with Nottinghamshire at such a crucial time in the season.
He said, "I can't wait to arrive in England and test myself in county cricket."
The pacer also emphasized his desire to help Nottinghamshire succeed during his stint with them.
"I want to contribute as much as I can while I am here," he added.
New challenges
Mukesh excited by the challenge
Acknowledging that English conditions will be different from what he is used to in India, Mukesh said, "Coming to England is always a good challenge."
He added, "Coming to England is always a good challenge, and I am excited by the chance to play for a new team in new conditions."
Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores also expressed his excitement at getting Mukesh on board at this crucial time of the season.
Recent form
First stint with a foreign domestic team
Mukesh joins the Nottingham side after winning the Duleep Trophy title with East Zone.
He was the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker, claiming 12 wickets at an average of 14.91.
The stint with Nottinghamshire will be his first time playing for a domestic team outside Bengal.
He has played 26 international matches across formats, including three Tests where he took seven wickets. His last appearance was in July 2024.