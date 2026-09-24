WPL 2027: MI appoint Luke Williams as head coach
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed Luke Williams as their head coach ahead of the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL). The former South Australian cricketer takes over from Lisa Keightley, who stepped down after one season in charge. Williams has a wealth of coaching experience, including a successful stint in the WPL, where he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory.
Career highlights
Williams guided RCB to victory
Williams, 46, has also guided the Adelaide Strikers to two second-place finishes and their first WBBL title in 2022/23.
He was the Southern Brave assistant coach in the Women's Hundred during their successful 2023 campaign.
He recently served as the England Women's team assistant coach.
Now, he faces the challenge of reviving MI after a disappointing fourth-place finish last season.
Future plans
Excited to join MI, says Williams
Expressing his excitement about joining MI, Williams said he was looking forward to working with the talented group of players and support staff.
He added that they have a great opportunity to build something together and play an exciting brand of cricket.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge and to giving our fans plenty to be proud of," he said.
Owner's remarks
Nita Ambani welcomes Williams
MI owner Nita Ambani also welcomed Williams to the team.
She said, "We are delighted to welcome Luke Williams to the Mumbai Indians family."
Ambani praised his rich experience, deep understanding of women's cricket, and strong commitment to player development.
She expressed confidence that under Williams's guidance and Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, their girls would continue to grow, achieve greater success, and inspire young girls everywhere to dream big.